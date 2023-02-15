Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Bryant

Current Records: UMass Lowell 20-7; Bryant 16-9

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chace Athletic Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for Bryant as they fell 76-73 to the UMBC Retrievers this past Saturday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Bryant had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell lost to the Vermont Catamounts on the road by a decisive 93-81 margin.

The losses put Bryant at 16-9 and UMass Lowell at 20-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs enter the matchup with 81.6 points per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. The River Hawks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMass Lowell won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.