The Bryant Bulldogs (17-11) and UMass Lowell River Hawks (16-12) are slated to play in an America East matchup on Thursday. The Bulldogs had their three-game win streak put to an end in their last game. On Feb. 20, Vermont defeated Bryant, 59-55. The River Hawks have dropped four of their past five contests. Vermont also defeated UMass Lowell, 85-61, back on Feb. 22.

Tipoff from Costello Athletic Center is at 6 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Bryant vs. UMass Lowell odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 163.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Now, the model has dialed in on Bryant vs. UMass Lowell. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Bryant vs. UMass Lowell:

Bryant vs. UMass Lowell spread: Bulldogs -3.5

Bryant vs. UMass Lowell over/under: 163.5 points

Bryant vs. UMass Lowell money line: Bulldogs -161, River Hawks +134

Bryant vs. UMass Lowell streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Bryant can cover

Senior guard Rafael Pinzon is a shot-creator with a smooth shooting stroke from beyond the arc. He leads the team in points (18.4) to go along with three rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Pinzon also shoots 41% from 3-point land. The Puerto Rico native has scored 20-plus points in four of his last eight games. On Feb. 15 against UMBC, Pinzon had 27 points and two assists.

Senior guard Earl Timberlake has been another impactful playmaker. He logs 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. The Washington D.C. native has 11 double-doubles this season. In the Feb. 13 win over NJIT, Timberlake finished with 21 points and 10 boards.

Why UMass Lowell can cover

Senior guard Quinton Mincey is a three-level scorer who can create his shot with ease. He leads the team in points (16.4) to go along with with 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. The Maryland native has finished with 20-plus points in four straight games. On Feb. 20 against UMBC, Mincey had 24 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Freshman guard Martin Somerville gives this team another ball handler and shot creator. Somerville averages 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. The Maryland native has 14 games with 15-plus points this campaign. Somerville had 15 points and three assists in the Feb. 13 game against UAlbany.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 156 points.

So who wins Bryant vs. UMass Lowell, and which side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations?