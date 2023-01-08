Who's Playing

UMBC @ Bryant

Current Records: UMBC 10-6; Bryant 10-5

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Retrievers and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chace Athletic Center. UMBC will be strutting in after a victory while Bryant will be stumbling in from a loss.

UMBC was able to grind out a solid win over the Albany Great Danes on Thursday, winning 92-83.

Meanwhile, Bryant came up short against the Vermont Catamounts on Thursday, falling 74-64.

UMBC is now 10-6 while the Bulldogs sit at 10-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Retrievers are stumbling into the contest with the 50th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.9 on average. Bryant's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 84.1 points per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.