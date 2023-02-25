Who's Playing

Vermont @ Bryant

Current Records: Vermont 18-10; Bryant 17-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Chace Athletic Center. Vermont earned a 74-64 win in their most recent contest against Bryant in January.

The Catamounts strolled past the Binghamton Bearcats with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 81-70.

Meanwhile, Bryant escaped with a win on Wednesday against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 79-78.

Their wins bumped Vermont to 18-10 and Bryant to 17-10. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.