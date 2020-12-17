The Bryant University Bulldogs host the Wagner Seahawks for the second of back-to-back meeting on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET in Northeast Conference play. Bryant took the first meeting 74-62 on Wednesday. On the season, Bryant has a 5-2 overall record and a 2-1 mark in NEC action. Wagner is 0-2 overall and its loss to Bryant was its first NEC game of the season.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as 9.5-point favorites in the latest Bryant vs. Wagner odds. The over-under for total points is set at 149.5. Before locking in any Wagner vs. Bryant picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 8-4 on all its top-rated picks and returning well over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wagner vs. Bryant. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Bryant vs. Wagner:

Wagner vs. Bryant spread: Bryant -9.5

Wagner vs. Bryant over-under: 149.5 points

WAG: Has yet to cover this season through two games

BRY: Has a 5-1 ATS record in 2020

What you need to know about Bryant



The Bulldogs used primarily a seven-man rotation in their 74-62 victory on Wednesday. The five starters all played 20 minutes or more, while guard Chris Childs came off the bench and added 14 points. He's been a regular offensive threat this season, scoring at least 12 points in each game this year.

Junior guard Peter Kiss averages 16.6 points per game and he dropped 22 points on Wednesday. Bryant hit 44.4 percent from 3-point range and 52.3 percent from the field in the win.

What you need to know about Wagner

The Seahawks dropped their opener at Seton Hall, 78-45. They had a matchup at Mount St. Mary's postponed and then dropped Wednesday's game against Bryant. Senior guard Elijah Ford, however, was a standout with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in the loss. Guard Alex Morales had 10 points and 12 rebounds, but did turn it over six times.

Wagner will need to shoot better to pull off the upset, or at least keep this game within the spread. The Seahawks hit just 18.5 percent from 3-point range and 38 percent from the field on Wednesday.

How to make Wagner vs. Bryant picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bryant vs. Wagner? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wagner vs. Bryant spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $2,600 on its college basketball picks the last four years, and find out.