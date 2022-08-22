Bryce James, LeBron James' youngest son, got his first Division I offer from Duquesne, he announced on social media Sunday evening. Duquesne is a mid-major program and James will likely get more offers later on, but this particular coaching staff has a few ties to his father.

Bryce, a member of the class of 2025, turned 15 years old in June and currently plays for the JV team at Sierra Canyon. Bronny James, Bryce's older brother, plays for Sierra Canyon's varsity team.

The brothers recently played together at the California Basketball Club for a European tour, which marked the first time they shared the court together as teammates.

Bryce had a growth spurt this year. A few months ago he was shorter than his older brother, but he's now a few inches taller and is currently listed as a 6-foot-6 guard/forward. Meanwhile, Bronny is listed as a 6-foot-3 shooting guard.

Bryce has yet to even enter his sophomore year of high school, but he's been putting in the work and definitely has a good mentor in his father. Bronny, a rising senior, is already seeing his hard work pay off. He is currently a four-star recruit and the No. 41 player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

Whether or not Bryce decides to attend Duquesne, he'll probably have a good relationship with the coaches.

Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot coached LeBron in high school. The Dukes have registered a 71-71 record through his five years with the program, but Dambrot does have a history of success. Prior to taking the job with the Dukes in 2017, Dambrot spent 13 seasons at Akron and turned it into one of the top programs in the Mid-American Conference.

Associate head coach Dru Joyce III played along side James at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School. He was promoted a few months ago, and the NBA star publicly showed support for his friend.

"Yessir!! My brother, the floor general and now the Associate Head Coach!! Let's go my guy!" LeBron tweeted.

Last month, the Lakers star also attended a ceremony at his former high school in which the basketball court at the LeBron James Arena was renamed "Dru Joyce Court."