Bryce James, the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, received an offer from Ohio State this weekend after taking an unofficial visit at the school. The younger James was seen on the sidelines talking to Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann before the Buckeyes' football team faced off against Maryland on Saturday.

James is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports 2025 recruiting rankings and his only other current scholarship offer on the table is from Duquesne from the Atlantic 10 Conference. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard recently left Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles and transferred to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California where he will spend his junior basketball season.

The elder James grew up in Akron, Ohio where he rose to stardom and eventually became the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft. Ohio State is located less than two hours away from St. Vincent-St. Mary, where James attended high school.

Last fall, Bronny James took an unofficial visit to Ohio State with his father before he eventually committed to USC. James' oldest son recently started rehab as he hopes to return at some point this season for the Trojans after suffering a cardiac arrest during a preseason practice on July 24. His collapse during practice prompted a trip to the hospital and further testing, which revealed a congenital heart defect.