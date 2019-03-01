Bubble team Ohio State suspends its best player, but Kaleb Wesson is expected to return prior to NCAA Tournament
Bad news for the Buckeyes, who have difficult games ahead and no easy path to the NCAA Tournament
Ohio State announced Friday that its best player, sophomore center Kaleb Wesson, has been suspended "for a violation of Ohio State Athletics Department policy."
OSU also said in its statement that Wesson would return this season. A source told CBS Sports that Wesson returning in time to play in the Big Ten tournament is likely. The Big Ten tournament will be held March 13-17 in Chicago.
Ohio State is 18-10 overall and 8-9 in conference play. Its remaining games are: Saturday at Purdue, Wednesday at Northwestern and home vs. Wisconsin on March 10 to close the regular season.
The Buckeyes are a No. 9 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology. Ohio State publicly revealing that Wesson will return this season is intentional: the school wants the NCAA Tournament selection committee to know that he is scheduled to be available come time for the NCAAs. With the Buckeyes on the bubble, Wesson's availability is crucial information as to how the committee handles Ohio State's case.
Without him for at least the next three games, OSU loses its best interior presence and most important player. Wesson's 14.6 points per game is best on the team, as is his 6.7 rebounding average.
