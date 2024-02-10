Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Boston U. 9-15, Bucknell 10-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

What to Know

After two games on the road, Bucknell is heading back home. They and the Boston U. Terriers will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. Boston U. took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Bucknell, who comes in off a win.

Even though Bucknell has not done well against the Midshipmen recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Bison walked away with an 80-67 victory over the Midshipmen. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.6% better than the opposition, as Bucknell's was.

Meanwhile, the Terriers came up short against the Raiders on Wednesday and fell 74-64. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Boston U. in their matchups with the Raiders: they've now lost five in a row.

The Bison are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-14 record this season. As for the Terriers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-15.

Bucknell strolled past the Terriers in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 73-57. Does Bucknell have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Terriers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.