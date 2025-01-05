Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Bucknell looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 23-19 lead against Colgate.

Bucknell entered the match with eight straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it nine. Can they turn things around, or will Colgate hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Colgate 4-10, Bucknell 4-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colgate has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Raiders, who come in off a win.

Last Thursday, Colgate rang in the new year with a 71-59 win over Army.

Jeff Woodward was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 77.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Jalen Cox, who posted 15 points in addition to five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Bucknell's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their eighth straight loss. They fell just short of Lehigh by a score of 66-64. The Bison were up 49-29 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Pip Ajayi, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Colgate's victory bumped their record up to 4-10. As for Bucknell, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 4-10.

While only Colgate took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Bucknell is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 4-10 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 9-4-1 record against the spread.

Colgate came out on top in a nail-biter against Bucknell in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, sneaking past 68-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colgate since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Bucknell is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.