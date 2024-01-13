Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Colgate 8-8, Bucknell 5-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colgate is 9-1 against Bucknell since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Patriot battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion.

The point spread may have favored Colgate on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 69-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Leopards.

Meanwhile, Bucknell scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They walked away with an 86-80 victory over the Mountain Hawks.

The Raiders' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-8. As for the Bison, their victory bumped their record up to 5-11.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Colgate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've been averaging only 29.9 rebounds per game. Given Colgate's sizeable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Colgate took their victory against Bucknell when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 76-56. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Bucknell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.