Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Bucknell and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 33-27 lead against Lafayette.

If Bucknell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-10 in no time. On the other hand, Lafayette will have to make due with a 6-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Lafayette 6-9, Bucknell 5-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Lafayette and Bucknell are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sojka Pavilion. The Leopards are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Sunday, Lafayette lost 71-70 to Navy on a last-minute jump shot From Donovan Draper.

Despite their loss, Lafayette saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Andrew Phillips, who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Phillips a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was Justin Vander Baan, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bucknell came into Sunday's game having lost eight straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They rang in the new year with a 66-60 victory over Colgate on Sunday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Bucknell to victory, but perhaps none more so than Noah Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Elvin Edmonds IV, who earned 13 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Lafayette's defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for Bucknell, their win bumped their record up to 5-10.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Lafayette hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've been averaging 14.9. Given Lafayette's sizable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lafayette is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 6-9 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 9-5 record against the spread.

Odds

Bucknell is a 4.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 129 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bucknell and Lafayette both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.