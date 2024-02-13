Halftime Report

Lehigh is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 29-28 lead against Bucknell.

Lehigh came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Lehigh 8-15, Bucknell 10-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

Lehigh has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Lehigh, who comes in off a win.

Lehigh scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They secured a 94-90 W over the Leopards. The win was all the more spectacular given Lehigh was down 21 points with 8:59 left in the first half.

Lehigh's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Burke Chebuhar, who scored 28 points, and Dominic Parolin, who shot 5-for-9 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds. It was the first time this season that Parolin scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Keith Higgins Jr., who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bucknell last Saturday, but the final result did not. The matchup between them and the Terriers wasn't particularly close, with the Bison falling 77-62. Bucknell found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Bucknell's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Elvin Edmonds IV, who scored 17 points along with five assists, and Jack Forrest who scored 18 points along with two steals. Forrest didn't help Bucknell's cause all that much against the Eagles last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Mountain Hawks' win bumped their record up to 8-15. As for the Bison, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-15.

Lehigh is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-2-1 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

While only Lehigh took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Bucknell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Bucknell's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-5 record against the spread vs the Mountain Hawks over their last six matchups.

Odds

Bucknell is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Bucknell and Lehigh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.