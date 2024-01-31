Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 4-17, Bucknell 8-13

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Sojka Pavilion. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Loyola Maryland had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They snuck past the Midshipmen with a 74-70 win on Saturday. The win was just what Loyola Maryland needed coming off of a 70-44 defeat in their prior matchup.

Loyola Maryland can attribute much of their success to Deon Perry, who scored 30 points along with seven rebounds. That's the first time this season that Perry scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Garrett Brennan, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Bison beat the Black Knights 66-56 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Bucknell.

Bucknell's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ian Motta, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Motta has scored all season. Ruot Bijiek was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

The Greyhounds' win bumped their record up to 4-17. As for the Bison, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-13 record this season.

Loyola Maryland beat Bucknell 80-66 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Maryland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.