Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 4-17, Bucknell 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Sojka Pavilion. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Loyola Maryland came into Saturday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They managed a 74-70 victory over the Midshipmen on Saturday. The win was just what Loyola Maryland needed coming off of a 70-44 loss in their prior contest.

Deon Perry was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 30 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Garrett Brennan, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Bison beat the Black Knights 66-56 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Bucknell.

Bucknell got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ian Motta out in front who scored 17 points along with six rebounds. Motta didn't help Bucknell's cause all that much against the Leopards last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Ruot Bijiek was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

The Greyhounds' victory bumped their record up to 4-17. As for the Bison, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-13 record this season.

Loyola Maryland will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 8.5-point underdog. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-7 against the spread).

Loyola Maryland and the Bison pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Bucknell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Loyola Maryland against the spread have faith in an upset since their 7-13 ATS record can't hold a candle to Bucknell's 12-9.

Odds

Bucknell is a big 8.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.