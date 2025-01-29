Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 8-11, Bucknell 8-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Bucknell is heading back home. They and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sojka Pavilion. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Bucknell fought the good fight in their overtime match against Boston U. on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Terriers by a score of 85-82. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Bison have suffered against the Terriers since January 1, 2022.

The losing side was boosted by Noah Williamson, who went 8 for 11 en route to 26 points. The game was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Bascoe, who had 16 points in addition to three steals.

Bucknell struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Boston U. pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland lost a heartbreaker to Holy Cross when they met back in February of 2024, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. Loyola Maryland took a 70-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Holy Cross. The Greyhounds were up 34-22 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Veljko Ilic, who went 5 for 6 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jordan Stiemke, who posted 15 points plus four steals and two blocks.

Bucknell's defeat was their ninth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-13. As for Loyola Maryland, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.

Everything went Bucknell's way against Loyola Maryland in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as Bucknell made off with a 68-46 win. In that contest, Bucknell amassed a halftime lead of 45-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Series History

Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.