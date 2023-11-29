Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Princeton 6-0, Bucknell 2-6

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Princeton is 4-0 against Bucknell since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Princeton Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Bucknell Bison at 7:00 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. Princeton is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Last Saturday, the Tigers earned a 80-66 win over the Huskies.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 32.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Bucknell found out the hard way on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 73-49 punch to the gut against the Red Foxes. Bucknell has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 6-0 and the Huskies to 3-4.

Looking ahead, Princeton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Princeton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. It's a different story for Bucknell , though, as they've been averaging only 60.6 per game. The only thing between Princeton and another offensive beatdown is Bucknell. Will they be able to keep them contained? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Princeton is a big 16-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

Princeton has won all of the games they've played against Bucknell in the last 8 years.