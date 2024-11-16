Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Richmond 1-2, Bucknell 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders are taking a road trip to face off against the Bucknell Bison at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Richmond is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. The contest between them and Charlotte wasn't particularly close, with Richmond falling 65-48. The Spiders have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Richmond saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dusan Neskovic, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Neskovic had some trouble finding his footing against Marist on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Bucknell fought the good fight in their overtime game against Mt St Mary's on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 93-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. The loss hurts even more since the Bison were up 52-37 with 15:35 left in the second.

Like Richmond, Bucknell lost despite seeing results from several players. Josh Bascoe led the charge by going 9 for 16 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds and two steals. What's more, Bascoe also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Ruot Bijiek was another key player, posting 14 points in addition to five rebounds and two blocks.

Richmond now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Bucknell, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Richmond has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bucknell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Richmond beat Bucknell 81-71 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bucknell and Richmond both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.