Who's Playing

American @ Bucknell

Current Records: American 15-10; Bucknell 10-17

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Bucknell Bison and the American Eagles will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Sojka Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Bucknell has to be aching after a bruising 76-56 loss to the Colgate Raiders this past Saturday. The Bison were surely aware of their 11-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Xander Rice had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, American came up short against the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Saturday, falling 74-66. If the result catches you off guard, it should: American was far and away the favorite. Guard Colin Smalls (16 points) was the top scorer for American.

The losses put Bucknell at 10-17 and the Eagles at 15-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bison are 12th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. American has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 19th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Bucknell have won ten out of their last 16 games against American.