Who's Playing
American @ Bucknell
Current Records: American 15-10; Bucknell 10-17
What to Know
Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Bucknell Bison and the American Eagles will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Sojka Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Bucknell has to be aching after a bruising 76-56 loss to the Colgate Raiders this past Saturday. The Bison were surely aware of their 11-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Xander Rice had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, American came up short against the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Saturday, falling 74-66. If the result catches you off guard, it should: American was far and away the favorite. Guard Colin Smalls (16 points) was the top scorer for American.
The losses put Bucknell at 10-17 and the Eagles at 15-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bison are 12th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. American has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 19th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Bucknell have won ten out of their last 16 games against American.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Bucknell 78 vs. American 71
- Feb 09, 2022 - Bucknell 68 vs. American 66
- Jan 16, 2022 - American 63 vs. Bucknell 55
- Feb 28, 2021 - American 81 vs. Bucknell 68
- Feb 27, 2021 - American 78 vs. Bucknell 71
- Mar 05, 2020 - Bucknell 64 vs. American 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - Bucknell 72 vs. American 68
- Jan 15, 2020 - American 61 vs. Bucknell 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - American 76 vs. Bucknell 68
- Jan 12, 2019 - Bucknell 55 vs. American 54
- Feb 24, 2018 - Bucknell 80 vs. American 61
- Dec 29, 2017 - Bucknell 84 vs. American 55
- Feb 01, 2017 - Bucknell 80 vs. American 60
- Jan 05, 2017 - Bucknell 69 vs. American 60
- Feb 03, 2016 - American 69 vs. Bucknell 55
- Jan 06, 2016 - Bucknell 72 vs. American 54