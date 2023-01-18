A Patriot League matchup features the Bucknell Bison going on the road to play the Army Black Knights on Wednesday. The Bison are 7-12 overall and are in a massive slump. They've dropped eight games in a row, losing 71-65 to Colgate on Jan. 14. Meanwhile, Army is 11-8 on the year, winners of six of its last seven games. In Army's previous outing, the Black Knights outlasted Boston University, 83-74.

Bucknell vs. Army spread: Black Knights -5.5

Bucknell vs. Army over/under: 143 points

Bucknell vs. Army money line: Black Knights -225, Bison +185

BUCK: The Under is 5-1 in Bison's last six overall

ARMY: The Black Knights are 5-0 ATS in their last five games overall

Why Army can cover



Junior guard Jalen Rucker has been having a great season for the Black Knights. Rucker is able to initiate the offense due to his playmaking and court vision. The Maryland native has a smooth jump shot to go along with the quickness to get into the lane. Rucker is second in the Patriot League in scoring (16.7) with 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He's logged 20-plus points in four of his last five outings. In the win over Boston University, Rucker tallied 29 points and four 3-pointers.

Freshman forward Ethan Roberts is a floor-spacing shooting presence in the frontcourt. Roberts has a reliable jumper and excels in moving without the ball. The Illinois native is putting up 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and shoots 42% from 3-point land. He has finished with at least 15 points in three of his past seven games. On Jan. 11, Roberts tallied 20 points and four boards.

Why Bucknell can cover

Senior guard Xander Rice is a confident player that scores from all over the court. Rice creates his own offense with ease due to his ball handles and shot-making ability. He ranks fourth in the Patriot League in scoring (15.4) and fifth in assists (3.8). The New Jersey native has logged at least 18 points in two of his last three games. In the Jan. 8 loss to Lafayette, Rice had 19 points and four rebounds.

Senior forward Alex Timmerman has been a strong and physical force down low for the Bison. Timmerman sets great screens and is constantly cutting to the rim to get clean looks at the basket. The Illinois native is able to pile up boards and be a clog in the paint. Timmerman is third in the conference in rebounds (6.8) with 11.9 points per contest. He's amassed four double-doubles this season.

