Who's Playing
Colgate @ Bucknell
Current Records: Colgate 18-8; Bucknell 10-16
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 26 of 2020. Bucknell and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at noon ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. The Raiders will be strutting in after a victory while Bucknell will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Bucknell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 71-65 to the Navy Midshipmen.
Meanwhile, Colgate entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks as they made off with an 81-53 win.
The Bison are now 10-16 while Colgate sits at 18-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Bucknell is stumbling into the game with the 17th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Bucknell, Colgate comes into the matchup boasting the 15th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
Series History
Colgate have won ten out of their last 17 games against Bucknell.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Colgate 71 vs. Bucknell 65
- Mar 03, 2022 - Colgate 96 vs. Bucknell 68
- Feb 02, 2022 - Colgate 83 vs. Bucknell 69
- Jan 19, 2022 - Colgate 75 vs. Bucknell 56
- Mar 10, 2021 - Colgate 105 vs. Bucknell 75
- Feb 26, 2020 - Bucknell 71 vs. Colgate 70
- Jan 20, 2020 - Colgate 80 vs. Bucknell 65
- Mar 13, 2019 - Colgate 94 vs. Bucknell 80
- Feb 19, 2019 - Colgate 75 vs. Bucknell 64
- Jan 09, 2019 - Bucknell 84 vs. Colgate 81
- Mar 07, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Colgate 54
- Feb 12, 2018 - Bucknell 65 vs. Colgate 64
- Jan 15, 2018 - Bucknell 63 vs. Colgate 51
- Feb 13, 2017 - Bucknell 75 vs. Colgate 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - Bucknell 83 vs. Colgate 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Colgate 91 vs. Bucknell 81
- Jan 16, 2016 - Colgate 84 vs. Bucknell 73