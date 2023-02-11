Who's Playing

Colgate @ Bucknell

Current Records: Colgate 18-8; Bucknell 10-16

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 26 of 2020. Bucknell and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at noon ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. The Raiders will be strutting in after a victory while Bucknell will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bucknell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 71-65 to the Navy Midshipmen.

Meanwhile, Colgate entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks as they made off with an 81-53 win.

The Bison are now 10-16 while Colgate sits at 18-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Bucknell is stumbling into the game with the 17th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Bucknell, Colgate comes into the matchup boasting the 15th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colgate have won ten out of their last 17 games against Bucknell.