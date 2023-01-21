Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Bucknell

Current Records: Holy Cross 6-14; Bucknell 8-12

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bison and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell will be strutting in after a win while Holy Cross will be stumbling in from a loss.

Bucknell came out on top in a nail-biter against the Army West Point Black Knights on Wednesday, sneaking past 68-66.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 77-71 to the Colgate Raiders.

Bucknell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

The Bison were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 60-58 to the Crusaders. Maybe Bucknell will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Holy Cross.