Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Bucknell

Current Records: Holy Cross 6-14; Bucknell 8-12

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bucknell and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison will be strutting in after a win while Holy Cross will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday Bucknell sidestepped the Army West Point Black Knights for a 68-66 victory.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 77-71 to the Colgate Raiders.

Bucknell was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 60-58 to the Crusaders. Maybe Bucknell will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Holy Cross.