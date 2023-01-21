Who's Playing
Holy Cross @ Bucknell
Current Records: Holy Cross 6-14; Bucknell 8-12
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bucknell and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison will be strutting in after a win while Holy Cross will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday Bucknell sidestepped the Army West Point Black Knights for a 68-66 victory.
Meanwhile, Holy Cross was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 77-71 to the Colgate Raiders.
Bucknell was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 60-58 to the Crusaders. Maybe Bucknell will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Holy Cross.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Holy Cross 60 vs. Bucknell 58
- Feb 12, 2022 - Holy Cross 78 vs. Bucknell 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - Bucknell 68 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Mar 03, 2020 - Bucknell 65 vs. Holy Cross 62
- Feb 17, 2020 - Bucknell 69 vs. Holy Cross 48
- Jan 11, 2020 - Bucknell 75 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Mar 07, 2019 - Bucknell 77 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Feb 16, 2019 - Holy Cross 72 vs. Bucknell 71
- Jan 14, 2019 - Bucknell 93 vs. Holy Cross 78
- Feb 17, 2018 - Bucknell 68 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Bucknell 77 vs. Holy Cross 56
- Feb 06, 2017 - Bucknell 82 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 08, 2017 - Bucknell 68 vs. Holy Cross 49
- Mar 03, 2016 - Holy Cross 77 vs. Bucknell 72
- Feb 06, 2016 - Bucknell 77 vs. Holy Cross 52
- Jan 09, 2016 - Bucknell 98 vs. Holy Cross 71