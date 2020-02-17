Bucknell vs. Holy Cross odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 17 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Bucknell and Holy Cross.
The Bucknell Bison and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to square off in a Patriot League matchup at 7:05 p.m. ET Monday at Hart Recreation Center. Holy Cross is 3-24 overall and 2-10 at home, while the Bison are 10-17 overall and 2-11 on the road. Holy Cross has lost seven consecutive games. Bucknell stopped a five-game losing streak on Saturday. The Bison are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Holy Cross vs. Bucknell odds, while the over-under is set at 146. Before entering any Bucknell vs. Holy Cross picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Holy Cross vs. Bucknell. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Bucknell vs. Holy Cross:
- Holy Cross vs. Bucknell spread: Holy Cross +6.5
- Holy Cross vs. Bucknell over-under: 146 points
- Holy Cross vs. Bucknell money line: Holy Cross 225, Bucknell -281
What you need to know about Bucknell
This past Saturday, Bucknell narrowly escaped with a win as the team edged the American Eagles 72-68. Kahliel Spear scored a career-high 20 points. John Meeks had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Bucknell won the last meeting between these teams on January 11, 75-60.
What you need to know about Holy Cross
Holy Cross came up short against the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday, 72-62. Joe Pridgen had 25 points and eight rebounds. Matt Faw finished with 19 points and eight rebounds.
How to make Bucknell vs. Holy Cross picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Holy Cross vs. Bucknell 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Bucknell vs. Holy Cross? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Holy Cross vs. Bucknell spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
