Bucknell vs. Holy Cross odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 17 predictions from proven model

The Bucknell Bison and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to square off in a Patriot League matchup at 7:05 p.m. ET Monday at Hart Recreation Center. Holy Cross is 3-24 overall and 2-10 at home, while the Bison are 10-17 overall and 2-11 on the road. Holy Cross has lost seven consecutive games. Bucknell stopped a five-game losing streak on Saturday.

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell spread: Holy Cross +6.5

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell over-under: 146 points

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell money line: Holy Cross 225, Bucknell -281

What you need to know about Bucknell

This past Saturday, Bucknell narrowly escaped with a win as the team edged the American Eagles 72-68. Kahliel Spear scored a career-high 20 points. John Meeks had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Bucknell won the last meeting between these teams on January 11, 75-60.

What you need to know about Holy Cross

Holy Cross came up short against the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday, 72-62. Joe Pridgen had 25 points and eight rebounds. Matt Faw finished with 19 points and eight rebounds.

