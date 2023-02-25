Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Bucknell

Current Records: Lafayette 9-21; Bucknell 11-19

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bucknell and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Bison received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 78-62 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Meanwhile, Lafayette was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 73-69 to the Colgate Raiders.

Bucknell is now 11-19 while Lafayette sits at 9-21. Bucknell is 6-12 after losses this year, the Leopards 5-15.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Lafayette.