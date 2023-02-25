Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Bucknell

Current Records: Lafayette 9-21; Bucknell 11-19

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bucknell and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Bison received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 78-62 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Meanwhile, Lafayette was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 73-69 to the Colgate Raiders.

Bucknell is now 11-19 while Lafayette sits at 9-21. Bucknell is 6-12 after losses this year, the Leopards 5-15.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Lafayette.

  • Jan 08, 2023 - Lafayette 74 vs. Bucknell 67
  • Mar 01, 2022 - Bucknell 82 vs. Lafayette 81
  • Feb 19, 2022 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 89
  • Feb 05, 2022 - Lafayette 74 vs. Bucknell 72
  • Mar 06, 2021 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 84
  • Jan 10, 2021 - Lafayette 87 vs. Bucknell 76
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Lafayette 83 vs. Bucknell 60
  • Feb 03, 2020 - Lafayette 65 vs. Bucknell 62
  • Jan 05, 2020 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lafayette 66
  • Feb 24, 2019 - Bucknell 118 vs. Lafayette 76
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Bucknell 94 vs. Lafayette 66
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Bucknell 74 vs. Lafayette 59
  • Jan 08, 2018 - Bucknell 80 vs. Lafayette 75
  • Feb 22, 2017 - Bucknell 94 vs. Lafayette 64
  • Jan 25, 2017 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lafayette 55
  • Feb 24, 2016 - Bucknell 86 vs. Lafayette 83
  • Jan 25, 2016 - Bucknell 79 vs. Lafayette 67