Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Bucknell
Current Records: Lafayette 9-21; Bucknell 11-19
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bucknell and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Bison received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 78-62 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
Meanwhile, Lafayette was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 73-69 to the Colgate Raiders.
Bucknell is now 11-19 while Lafayette sits at 9-21. Bucknell is 6-12 after losses this year, the Leopards 5-15.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Lafayette.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Lafayette 74 vs. Bucknell 67
- Mar 01, 2022 - Bucknell 82 vs. Lafayette 81
- Feb 19, 2022 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 89
- Feb 05, 2022 - Lafayette 74 vs. Bucknell 72
- Mar 06, 2021 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 84
- Jan 10, 2021 - Lafayette 87 vs. Bucknell 76
- Jan 09, 2021 - Lafayette 83 vs. Bucknell 60
- Feb 03, 2020 - Lafayette 65 vs. Bucknell 62
- Jan 05, 2020 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lafayette 66
- Feb 24, 2019 - Bucknell 118 vs. Lafayette 76
- Feb 02, 2019 - Bucknell 94 vs. Lafayette 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Bucknell 74 vs. Lafayette 59
- Jan 08, 2018 - Bucknell 80 vs. Lafayette 75
- Feb 22, 2017 - Bucknell 94 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 25, 2017 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lafayette 55
- Feb 24, 2016 - Bucknell 86 vs. Lafayette 83
- Jan 25, 2016 - Bucknell 79 vs. Lafayette 67