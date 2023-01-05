Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Bucknell
Current Records: Lehigh 5-8; Bucknell 7-8
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks won both of their matches against the Bucknell Bison last season (97-64 and 86-77) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Lehigh and Bucknell will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The game between the Mountain Hawks and the Colgate Raiders on Monday was not particularly close, with Lehigh falling 76-60.
Meanwhile, Bucknell came up short against the Boston University Terriers on Monday, falling 69-61.
Lehigh is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
The losses put Lehigh at 5-8 and the Bison at 7-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mountain Hawks are stumbling into the contest with the 50th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.8 on average. Bucknell has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bison are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Bucknell have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Lehigh.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Lehigh 86 vs. Bucknell 77
- Jan 13, 2022 - Lehigh 97 vs. Bucknell 64
- Jan 31, 2021 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lehigh 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Bucknell 84 vs. Lehigh 70
- Jan 17, 2021 - Bucknell 77 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Bucknell 75 vs. Lehigh 70
- Feb 23, 2020 - Lehigh 69 vs. Bucknell 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Bucknell 72 vs. Lehigh 56
- Mar 10, 2019 - Bucknell 97 vs. Lehigh 75
- Feb 11, 2019 - Bucknell 87 vs. Lehigh 75
- Jan 19, 2019 - Bucknell 85 vs. Lehigh 83
- Feb 05, 2018 - Lehigh 92 vs. Bucknell 89
- Jan 11, 2018 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lehigh 65
- Mar 08, 2017 - Bucknell 81 vs. Lehigh 65
- Feb 08, 2017 - Lehigh 79 vs. Bucknell 71
- Jan 11, 2017 - Lehigh 82 vs. Bucknell 71
- Feb 10, 2016 - Lehigh 80 vs. Bucknell 65
- Jan 11, 2016 - Bucknell 82 vs. Lehigh 76