Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Bucknell

Current Records: Lehigh 5-8; Bucknell 7-8

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks won both of their matches against the Bucknell Bison last season (97-64 and 86-77) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Lehigh and Bucknell will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The game between the Mountain Hawks and the Colgate Raiders on Monday was not particularly close, with Lehigh falling 76-60.

Meanwhile, Bucknell came up short against the Boston University Terriers on Monday, falling 69-61.

Lehigh is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put Lehigh at 5-8 and the Bison at 7-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mountain Hawks are stumbling into the contest with the 50th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.8 on average. Bucknell has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bucknell have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Lehigh.