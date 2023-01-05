Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Bucknell

Current Records: Lehigh 5-8; Bucknell 7-8

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks won both of their matches against the Bucknell Bison last season (97-64 and 86-77) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. Lehigh and Bucknell will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Mountain Hawks ended up a good deal behind the Colgate Raiders when they played on Monday, losing 76-60.

Meanwhile, the Bison came up short against the Boston University Terriers on Monday, falling 69-61.

Lehigh is now 5-8 while Bucknell sits at 7-8. Lehigh is 2-5 after losses this season, Bucknell 3-4.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Lehigh.

  • Feb 14, 2022 - Lehigh 86 vs. Bucknell 77
  • Jan 13, 2022 - Lehigh 97 vs. Bucknell 64
  • Jan 31, 2021 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lehigh 68
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Bucknell 84 vs. Lehigh 70
  • Jan 17, 2021 - Bucknell 77 vs. Lehigh 61
  • Jan 16, 2021 - Bucknell 75 vs. Lehigh 70
  • Feb 23, 2020 - Lehigh 69 vs. Bucknell 60
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Bucknell 72 vs. Lehigh 56
  • Mar 10, 2019 - Bucknell 97 vs. Lehigh 75
  • Feb 11, 2019 - Bucknell 87 vs. Lehigh 75
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Bucknell 85 vs. Lehigh 83
  • Feb 05, 2018 - Lehigh 92 vs. Bucknell 89
  • Jan 11, 2018 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lehigh 65
  • Mar 08, 2017 - Bucknell 81 vs. Lehigh 65
  • Feb 08, 2017 - Lehigh 79 vs. Bucknell 71
  • Jan 11, 2017 - Lehigh 82 vs. Bucknell 71
  • Feb 10, 2016 - Lehigh 80 vs. Bucknell 65
  • Jan 11, 2016 - Bucknell 82 vs. Lehigh 76