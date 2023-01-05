Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Bucknell
Current Records: Lehigh 5-8; Bucknell 7-8
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks won both of their matches against the Bucknell Bison last season (97-64 and 86-77) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. Lehigh and Bucknell will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Mountain Hawks ended up a good deal behind the Colgate Raiders when they played on Monday, losing 76-60.
Meanwhile, the Bison came up short against the Boston University Terriers on Monday, falling 69-61.
Lehigh is now 5-8 while Bucknell sits at 7-8. Lehigh is 2-5 after losses this season, Bucknell 3-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
Series History
Bucknell have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Lehigh.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Lehigh 86 vs. Bucknell 77
- Jan 13, 2022 - Lehigh 97 vs. Bucknell 64
- Jan 31, 2021 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lehigh 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Bucknell 84 vs. Lehigh 70
- Jan 17, 2021 - Bucknell 77 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Bucknell 75 vs. Lehigh 70
- Feb 23, 2020 - Lehigh 69 vs. Bucknell 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Bucknell 72 vs. Lehigh 56
- Mar 10, 2019 - Bucknell 97 vs. Lehigh 75
- Feb 11, 2019 - Bucknell 87 vs. Lehigh 75
- Jan 19, 2019 - Bucknell 85 vs. Lehigh 83
- Feb 05, 2018 - Lehigh 92 vs. Bucknell 89
- Jan 11, 2018 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lehigh 65
- Mar 08, 2017 - Bucknell 81 vs. Lehigh 65
- Feb 08, 2017 - Lehigh 79 vs. Bucknell 71
- Jan 11, 2017 - Lehigh 82 vs. Bucknell 71
- Feb 10, 2016 - Lehigh 80 vs. Bucknell 65
- Jan 11, 2016 - Bucknell 82 vs. Lehigh 76