Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Bucknell

Current Records: Lehigh 5-8; Bucknell 7-8

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks won both of their matches against the Bucknell Bison last season (97-64 and 86-77) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. Lehigh and Bucknell will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Mountain Hawks ended up a good deal behind the Colgate Raiders when they played on Monday, losing 76-60.

Meanwhile, the Bison came up short against the Boston University Terriers on Monday, falling 69-61.

Lehigh is now 5-8 while Bucknell sits at 7-8. Lehigh is 2-5 after losses this season, Bucknell 3-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Lehigh.