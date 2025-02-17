The Bucknell Bison will host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in Patriot League play on Monday on CBS Sports Network. Bucknell is 13-14 overall, including 9-5 in the Patriot League. Lehigh is 10-15 overall, including 5-9 in the Patriot League. Lehigh defeated Bucknell, 66-64, in overtime at home in their first meeting ot the season and Lehigh is 6-1 against Bucknell over the last four seasons.

Bucknell vs. Lehigh spread: Bucknell -5.5

Bucknell vs. Lehigh over/under: 139.5 points

Bucknell vs. Lehigh money line: Bucknell -251, Lehigh +203

LEH: The Mountain Lions are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games

BUCK: The Bison are 5-1 ATS over their last six games

Why Lehigh can cover

Lehigh is coming off a 72-60 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday, led by 18 points from senior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney. The Mountain Hawks outscored Holy Cross, 46-35, in the second half to pull away for the victory and sophomore guard Nasir Whitlock added 15 points off the bench. Whitney-Sidney leads the active lineup in scoring at 13.5 ppg as Lehigh lost its leading scorer, Keith Higgins Jr., to an Achilles injury in January.

Lehigh ranks toward the bottom of the nation in scoring offense (68.4 ppg), but the Mountain Hawks have been one of the more efficient teams from deep in the nation. Lehigh is shooting 36.6% on 3-pointers, 49th in college basketball, and shot 43.8% on triples against Holy Cross on Saturday, led by Whitney-Sidney making 3 of 4 3-pointers. If the Mountain Hawks can create additional open looks from deep, they can continue their winning ways against Bucknell, who ranks 260th in the nation in 3-point defense (35.1%). See which team to pick here.

Why Bucknell can cover

Bucknell is 5-1 over its last six games and is coming off a 75-69 victory over Lafayette on Saturday. The Bison have won seven straight home games and have covered the spread in each of their last three home victories. Bucknell is in the midst of its most successful season in years, as a victory on Monday would tie its most wins in a season since going 21-12 in the 2018-19 season. Head coach John Griffin led Bucknell to 14 wins last year in his first season with the program after Bucknell averaged 8.7 wins over the prior three years, and he continues to bring the program improved success.

Junior 7-foot center Noah Williamson leads Bucknell with 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season. He had 24 points and eight rebounds against Lafayette on Saturday and has scored at least 24 points in four of his last seven games. Senior guard Josh Bascoe is adding 15.1 points and 4.4 assists per game this year. Although Lehigh has dominated their head-to-head matchups over the last four seasons, Bucknell is a program trending in the right direction and could put together another impressive home performance on Monday. See which team to pick here.

