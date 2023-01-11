Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ Bucknell
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 5-11; Bucknell 7-10
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds are 3-10 against the Bucknell Bison since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Loyola-Maryland and Bucknell will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Greyhounds winning the first 71-67 at home and Bucknell taking the second 82-80.
Loyola-Maryland came up short against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Sunday, falling 63-55.
Meanwhile, Bucknell came up short against the Lafayette Leopards on Sunday, falling 74-67.
Loyola-Maryland is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
The Greyhounds are now 5-11 while the Bison sit at 7-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola-Maryland is 22nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. Bucknell has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
Odds
The Bison are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Bucknell have won ten out of their last 13 games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Bucknell 82 vs. Loyola-Maryland 80
- Jan 10, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 71 vs. Bucknell 67
- Feb 08, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Bucknell 65
- Jan 25, 2020 - Bucknell 98 vs. Loyola-Maryland 83
- Feb 06, 2019 - Bucknell 84 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Jan 23, 2019 - Bucknell 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 68
- Mar 01, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Loyola-Maryland 78
- Feb 14, 2018 - Bucknell 94 vs. Loyola-Maryland 53
- Jan 17, 2018 - Bucknell 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
- Feb 15, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Bucknell 77
- Jan 18, 2017 - Bucknell 76 vs. Loyola-Maryland 63
- Feb 17, 2016 - Bucknell 87 vs. Loyola-Maryland 52
- Jan 20, 2016 - Bucknell 67 vs. Loyola-Maryland 58