Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Bucknell

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 5-11; Bucknell 7-10

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds are 3-10 against the Bucknell Bison since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Loyola-Maryland and Bucknell will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Greyhounds winning the first 71-67 at home and Bucknell taking the second 82-80.

Loyola-Maryland came up short against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Sunday, falling 63-55.

Meanwhile, Bucknell came up short against the Lafayette Leopards on Sunday, falling 74-67.

Loyola-Maryland is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The Greyhounds are now 5-11 while the Bison sit at 7-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola-Maryland is 22nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. Bucknell has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bucknell have won ten out of their last 13 games against Loyola-Maryland.