Who's Playing

Marist @ Bucknell

Current Records: Marist 1-4; Bucknell 4-2

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes are on the road again Saturday and play against the Bucknell Bison at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell will be strutting in after a win while the Red Foxes will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like Marist got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between Marist and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Marist falling 70-59.

As for Bucknell, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Austin Peay Governors on Tuesday. The Bison had enough points to win and then some against Austin Peay, taking their contest 79-65.

The Red Foxes are expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Marist is now 1-4 while Bucknell sits at 4-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marist has only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Bucknell's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 53.50%. We'll see if their 14.60% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a big 8-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.