Who's Playing

Niagara @ Bucknell

Current Records: Niagara 0-1; Bucknell 1-0

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Bucknell Bison at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell will be strutting in after a win while the Purple Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Niagara was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 71-49 defeat to the Maryland Terrapins. Braxton Bayless (14 points) and Sam Iorio (12 points) were the top scorers for Niagara.

Meanwhile, Bucknell simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Lebanon Valley Flying Dutchmen at home 113-52.

Niagara is now 0-1 while the Bison sit at a mirror-image 1-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Purple Eagles are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.4 on average. On the other hand, Bucknell enters the matchup with 71.2 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.