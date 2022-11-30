Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Bucknell

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 2-5; Bucknell 4-3

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison will play host again and welcome the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash to Sojka Pavilion, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

The Bison were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 60-54 to the Marist Red Foxes.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 66-55 to the American Eagles.

Bucknell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Bucknell is now 4-3 while St. Francis (Pa.) sits at 2-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bucknell ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.50% on the season. Less enviably, the Red Flash have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against St. Francis (Pa.).

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a solid 6-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) and Bucknell tied in their last contest.