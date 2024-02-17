Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Akron 18-6, Buffalo 3-21

How To Watch

What to Know

Buffalo will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Buffalo found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell to the Huskies 72-68.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Akron's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 73-59 to the Dukes.

The Bulls have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-21 record this season. As for the Zips, their loss dropped their record down to 18-6.

Buffalo lost to the Zips at home by a decisive 76-59 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will Buffalo have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Akron is a big 13.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.