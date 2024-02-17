Who's Playing
Akron Zips @ Buffalo Bulls
Current Records: Akron 18-6, Buffalo 3-21
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
What to Know
Buffalo will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Buffalo found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell to the Huskies 72-68.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Akron's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 73-59 to the Dukes.
The Bulls have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-21 record this season. As for the Zips, their loss dropped their record down to 18-6.
Buffalo lost to the Zips at home by a decisive 76-59 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will Buffalo have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Akron is a big 13.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 14-point favorite.
The over/under is 140.5 points.
Series History
Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.
- Jan 12, 2024 - Akron 76 vs. Buffalo 59
- Mar 09, 2023 - Akron 101 vs. Buffalo 77
- Feb 18, 2023 - Akron 86 vs. Buffalo 66
- Jan 31, 2023 - Akron 81 vs. Buffalo 64
- Mar 10, 2022 - Akron 70 vs. Buffalo 68
- Jan 01, 2022 - Akron 88 vs. Buffalo 76
- Mar 12, 2021 - Buffalo 81 vs. Akron 74
- Mar 02, 2021 - Buffalo 80 vs. Akron 78
- Feb 29, 2020 - Akron 86 vs. Buffalo 73
- Jan 28, 2020 - Buffalo 77 vs. Akron 74