Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Ball State 9-9, Buffalo 2-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Ball State is 1-9 against Buffalo since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Despite being away, Ball State is looking at a two-point advantage in the spread.

Ball State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 87-80 to the RedHawks. Ball State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 77-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rockets. Buffalo has not had much luck with Toledo recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

The Cardinals have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-9 record this season. As for the Bulls, their loss dropped their record down to 2-15.

Ball State was pulverized by Buffalo 91-65 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Can Ball State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Ball State is a slight 2-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.