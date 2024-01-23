Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Ball State 9-9, Buffalo 2-15

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ball State is 1-9 against Buffalo since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Ball State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 87-80 to the RedHawks. Ball State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 77-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rockets. Buffalo has struggled against Toledo recently, as their match on Tuesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Cardinals have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-9 record this season. As for the Bulls, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-15.

Ball State was dealt a punishing 91-65 defeat at the hands of Buffalo in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Can Ball State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.