Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Morgan State 3-3, Buffalo 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will face off against the Morgan State Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Buffalo is headed into Friday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Tuesday. They fell 78-67 to Vermont.

Despite their loss, Buffalo saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ryan Sabol, who earned 22 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Noah Batchelor, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Buffalo struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Morgan State pushed their score all the way to 83 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of North Carolina A&T by a score of 86-83. The Bears haven't had much luck with the Aggies recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Like Morgan State, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Kiran Oliver led the charge by going 6 for 9 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Oliver a new career-high in assists (two). Kameron Hobbs was another key player, scoring 12 points plus two steals.

Buffalo now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Morgan State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Buffalo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Morgan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.