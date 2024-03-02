Halftime Report

Toledo and the Bulls have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 37-33, Toledo has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Toledo keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-11 in no time. On the other hand, Buffalo will have to make due with a 4-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Toledo 17-11, Buffalo 4-24

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Toledo Rockets and the Buffalo Bulls are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Alumni Arena. Buffalo does have the home-court advantage, but Toledo is expected to win by 10.5 points.

The point spread may have favored Toledo last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 75-72. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Toledo has suffered since November 24, 2023.

Even though they lost, Toledo were working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bulls couldn't handle the Golden Flashes on Tuesday and fell 76-64. Buffalo has struggled against the Golden Flashes recently, as their match on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Rockets' loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-11. As for the Bulls, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 4-24.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Toledo haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Buffalo, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Toledo's sizable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.

Toledo was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulls in their previous matchup back in January, winning 77-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Toledo since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Toledo is a big 10.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.