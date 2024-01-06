Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Western Michigan 4-9, Buffalo 2-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Buffalo is 10-0 against Western Michigan since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Buffalo's nine-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Chippewas by a score of 76-64. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Buffalo has managed all season.

Western Michigan fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They rang in the new year with a 83-74 win over the RedHawks on Tuesday.

The Bulls' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 2-11. As for the Broncos, their victory bumped their record up to 4-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Buffalo have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Buffalo beat Western Michigan 85-76 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Buffalo have another victory up their sleeve, or will Western Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Buffalo has won all of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 7 years.