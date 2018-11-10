Buffalo continues upset ways by taking down No. 13 West Virginia

The experienced Buffalo Bulls, who made a surprise NCAA Tournament run that fell just shy of a Sweet 16 appearance in March, flexed their full potential Friday night by taking down No. 13 West Virginia 99-94 in overtime.

They were paced by senior sharpshooter CJ Massinburg, who scored 43 points on 12-of-22 shooting. He also led the team with 14 rebounds and knocked down nine 3-pointers, including a critical deep ball with under 15 seconds remaining that tied it and pushed the game to an extra frame.

Buffalo's win hands WVU its first home-opening loss, remarkably, since 1989.

West Virginia isn't the same team it was a year ago after losing defensive stalwart Jevon Carter and senior Daxter Miles, but that shouldn't discount a stellar win for the Bulls and their tourney resume come March. And remember: This is the same lethal Buffalo unit who handed trendy Final Four pick Arizona a demoralizing 89-68 defeat in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament in March.

Buffalo was picked to win the MAC this year and that should hold true if they continue to play this way, but this outcome should serve as a gentle reminder to the unlucky team that draws this team in the Big Dance if/when they make it that this Buffalo team should not be overlooked.