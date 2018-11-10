Buffalo continues upset ways by taking down No. 13 West Virginia
The Bulls were led by 34 from CJ Massinburg in a monstrous win Friday
The experienced Buffalo Bulls, who made a surprise NCAA Tournament run that fell just shy of a Sweet 16 appearance in March, flexed their full potential Friday night by taking down No. 13 West Virginia 99-94 in overtime.
They were paced by senior sharpshooter CJ Massinburg, who scored 43 points on 12-of-22 shooting. He also led the team with 14 rebounds and knocked down nine 3-pointers, including a critical deep ball with under 15 seconds remaining that tied it and pushed the game to an extra frame.
Buffalo's win hands WVU its first home-opening loss, remarkably, since 1989.
West Virginia isn't the same team it was a year ago after losing defensive stalwart Jevon Carter and senior Daxter Miles, but that shouldn't discount a stellar win for the Bulls and their tourney resume come March. And remember: This is the same lethal Buffalo unit who handed trendy Final Four pick Arizona a demoralizing 89-68 defeat in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament in March.
Buffalo was picked to win the MAC this year and that should hold true if they continue to play this way, but this outcome should serve as a gentle reminder to the unlucky team that draws this team in the Big Dance if/when they make it that this Buffalo team should not be overlooked.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 10 Auburn beats UW
The Tigers cruised to an easy victory over a solid Washington team
-
Kentucky pulls away to avoid upset
It's early, but Kentucky isn't looking like the well-rounded powerhouse many thought it would...
-
LaMelo wants to play for top college
Ball, the youngest brother of the trio of basketball stars, is entering his senior year in...
-
Podcast: Just how good is Duke?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the talk of the sport -- Mike Krzyzewski's Blue De...
-
Big Country's son gets OSU scholarship
Reeves is a junior from Oklahoma who averaged 0.2 points and 0.2 rebounds per game last se...
-
How to watch: UConn women vs. Ohio State
The UConn women look to keep their red-hot start to the season rolling against a talented Ohio...