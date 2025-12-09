Contenders from the MAC and the America East meet in the first tip on Tuesday as the Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the UMBC Retrievers. Both have been relatively successful in non-conference play with Buffalo entering at 8-1 and UMBC at 6-3. The Retrievers won at Bucknell in their last game, while Buffalo dropped its first game of the year, 77-69, to St. Bonaventure last time out.

Tipoff from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena is at 5 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 1.5-point road favorite in the latest UMBC vs. Buffalo odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Before making any Buffalo vs. UMBC picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Buffalo vs. UMBC 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for UMBC vs. Buffalo:

Buffalo vs. UMBC spread: Buffalo -1.5 Buffalo vs. UMBC over/under: 146.5 points Buffalo vs. UMBC money line: Buffalo -130, UMBC +110 Buffalo vs. UMBC picks: See picks at SportsLine Buffalo vs. UMBC streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make UMBC vs. Buffalo picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (146.5 points). Both teams have some prolific scorers, and the model is projecting five different players to score at least nine points in this one. Daniel Freitag leads the way for Buffalo with 16.4 projected points, while UMBC is paced by Jah'likai King, who scores 15.8 in the simulations.

The model is projecting 155 combined points as the Over hits more than 70% of the time.

The model also projects one side of the spread to hit well over 70% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UMBC vs. Buffalo, and which side of the spread hits in well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model was profitable on top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.