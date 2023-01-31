Who's Playing

Akron @ Buffalo

Current Records: Akron 15-6; Buffalo 10-11

What to Know

The Akron Zips won both of their matches against the Buffalo Bulls last season (88-76 and 70-68) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. The Zips and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Akron will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Akron proved too difficult a challenge. Akron snuck past Ohio with an 83-77 win.

Meanwhile, Buffalo was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 74-68 to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Zips are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Akron's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Akron's win brought them up to 15-6 while Buffalo's defeat pulled them down to 10-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Akron enters the game with only 63 points allowed per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Bulls are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average.

Odds

The Zips are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won nine out of their last 16 games against Akron.