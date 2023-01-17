Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Buffalo

Current Records: Bowling Green 8-9; Buffalo 8-9

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls won both of their matches against the Bowling Green Falcons last season (99-88 and 112-85) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. The Bulls and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Buffalo is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Buffalo came up short against the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Saturday, falling 87-78.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green ended up a good deal behind the Western Michigan Broncos when they played this past Saturday, losing 108-92.

Buffalo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 8-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulls are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.5 on average. The Falcons have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York



Odds

The Bulls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Bowling Green.