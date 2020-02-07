Buffalo vs. Central Michigan odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 7 predictions from proven model

The Buffalo Bulls and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to square off in a MAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena. The Bulls are 14-9 overall and 7-5 at home, while CMU is 13-8 overall and 2-7 on the road. The Bulls are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Buffalo vs. Central Michigan odds, while the over-under is set at 163.5. Before entering any Central Michigan vs. Buffalo picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan spread: Buffalo -5.5

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan over-under: 164 points

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan money line: Buffalo -242, Central Michigan 195

What you need to know about Buffalo

Buffalo is 5-5 in conference play, but has lost two straight and three of its last four. Offensively, the Bulls are led by Jayvon Graves, who averages 16.4 points. He's one of five players who averages double figures for an offense that averages 78.6 points per game, good for 33rd nationally. Buffalo is also strong on the boards, averaging 42.3 per contest (8th nationally).

The Bulls have struggled, however, on the other end, giving up 75.5 points per game, which ranks outside the top 300 nationally. They're 10-12 against the spread and 5-6 against the number at home this season.

What you need to know about Central Michigan

Central Michigan, meanwhile, is tied for first in the MAC West with a 6-2 conference record. The Chippewas have won three straight and four of five. Their one loss during that span was an 86-67 setback against Buffalo. CMU has the third-highest scoring offense in the nation at 82.9 points per game. Kevin McKay (15.3 ppg), David DiLeo (14.4 ppg) and Dallas Morgan (14.2 ppg) lead the way offensively.

CMU is 10-8 against the spread, but just 4-5 ATS on the road.

