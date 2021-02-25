The Buffalo Bulls and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American clash at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alumni Arena. The Bulls are 10-7 overall and 5-3 at home, while Central Michigan is 6-13 overall and 2-7 on the road. The Bulls have dominated this series over the years, winning 10 consecutive meetings against the Chippewas.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan spread: Buffalo -20

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan over-under: 161.5 points

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan money line: Buffalo -2800, Central Michigan +1200

What you need to know about Buffalo

Buffalo took its contest against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday by a conclusive 102-74 score. The Bulls shot an impressive 56.0 percent from the floor and outrebounded Northern Illinois by a staggering 50-22 margin. Josh Mballa led the way with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Mballa is averaging 14.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game so far this season and Buffalo is the best rebounding team in the nation. The Bulls average 44.3 rebounds per game to lead Division I and outrebound opponents by an average margin of 8.4 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about Central Michigan

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Central Michigan lost to the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, and the Chippewas lost bad. The score wound up at 96-54. Keno Davis' crew shot just 32.7 percent from the floor but Meikkel Murray did turn in 16 points and six rebounds. He's averaging 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Buffalo ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.6 on average. Less enviably, Central Michigan is stumbling into the game with the 20th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.7 on average.

