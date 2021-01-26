The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Buffalo Bulls are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Arena. Buffalo is 6-5 overall and 3-1 at home while the Chippewas are 6-9 overall and 2-6 on the road. The Bulls have absolutely dominated the head-to-head series as they enter Tuesday's contest on a 10-game winning streak over the Chippewas.

However, Central Michigan has been able to make the series more competitive of late and has actually covered in three of the last four matchups. The Bulls are favored by 13 points in the latest Buffalo vs. Central Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 165.5.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan spread: Buffalo -13

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan over-under: 165.5 points

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan money line: Buffalo -1000, Central Michigan +650

What you need to know about Central Michigan

CMU fell 81-67 against the Akron Zips in its last outing. Meikkel Murray led the Chippewas in scoring in the loss, pouring in 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting. The junior college transfer is now averaging 14.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.

Travon Broadway Jr. had 17 points in the defeat and also added six rebounds though he went just 5-for-14 from the floor. Broadway averages 17.5 points per game for the season to lead all Central Michigan scorers. However, he only managed two points over 13 minutes the last time Central Michigan played Buffalo in February.

What you need to know about Buffalo

Meanwhile Buffalo beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles 92-77 at home last Thursday. The Bulls shot a staggering 61.8 percent from the field in the win and Jeenathan Williams led all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Ronaldo Segu also chipped in with 19 points and six rebounds. Jayvon Graves also had 12 points and is now averaging 15.3 points and 3.8 assists per game this season.

A pair of stats to consider for this matchup: The Bulls enter the game with 82.4 points per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. The Chippewas are 34th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game with 77.7 on average.

