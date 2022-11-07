Who's Playing

Colgate @ Buffalo

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders and the Buffalo Bulls will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Alumni Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Colgate went 23-12 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-60 to the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round. While Buffalo was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 19-11.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders were 29th best (top 8%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 47.40%. The Bulls displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked ninth in college basketball in points per game, closing the season with 79.9 on average.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Raiders are a 3-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.