Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Buffalo

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 6-17; Buffalo 11-12

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 2-8 against the Buffalo Bulls since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Eagles and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Buffalo will be strutting in after a victory while EMU will be stumbling in from a loss.

EMU was just a bucket shy of a win this past Friday and fell 91-90 to the Ball State Cardinals. A silver lining for EMU was the play of guard Emoni Bates, who had 35 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Bulls beat the Western Michigan Broncos 85-76 this past Saturday.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

EMU is now 6-17 while Buffalo sits at 11-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: EMU is 359th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.5 on average. Buffaloes have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.35

Odds

The Bulls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won eight out of their last ten games against Eastern Michigan.