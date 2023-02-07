Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan @ Buffalo
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 6-17; Buffalo 11-12
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 2-8 against the Buffalo Bulls since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Eagles and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Buffalo will be strutting in after a victory while EMU will be stumbling in from a loss.
EMU was just a bucket shy of a win this past Friday and fell 91-90 to the Ball State Cardinals. A silver lining for EMU was the play of guard Emoni Bates, who had 35 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, the Bulls beat the Western Michigan Broncos 85-76 this past Saturday.
The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
EMU is now 6-17 while Buffalo sits at 11-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: EMU is 359th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.5 on average. Buffaloes have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.35
Odds
The Bulls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Buffalo have won eight out of their last ten games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Buffalo 83 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Feb 08, 2022 - Buffalo 102 vs. Eastern Michigan 64
- Jan 21, 2021 - Buffalo 92 vs. Eastern Michigan 77
- Feb 04, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 66 vs. Buffalo 62
- Jan 18, 2019 - Buffalo 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 04, 2019 - Buffalo 74 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 23, 2018 - Buffalo 83 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Jan 07, 2017 - Buffalo 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 68
- Feb 06, 2016 - Buffalo 80 vs. Eastern Michigan 70
- Jan 12, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 81 vs. Buffalo 69