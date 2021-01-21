The Buffalo Bulls have had the upper hand in the all-time series against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, winning 17 of the 29 meetings. Buffalo has been especially successful at home, where it has posted a 10-3 record and won seven straight matchups. The Bulls hope to extend the winning streak when they host the Eagles on Thursday afternoon in MAC action. Eastern Michigan (4-5, 1-4 MAC) hasn't posted a victory at Buffalo (5-5, 3-3) since the 2003-04 season.

Tip-off from Alumni Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Bulls are 12-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 149.5. Before making any Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Buffalo vs. EMU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for EMU vs. Buffalo:

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Bulls -12

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan over-under: 149.5 points

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Eagles +550; Bulls -800

BUF: The Bulls are 1-5-1 against the spread in their last seven home games

EMU: The Eagles are 2-9-1 ATS in their last 12 overall contests

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bulls -11.5 Bet Now

Why Buffalo can cover



Despite suffering their second straight loss on Tuesday, the Bulls can build off a tremendous second-half performance. Buffalo trailed by 21 points at intermission but rallied to take the lead with just under eight minutes remaining and was ahead by six with two minutes left before falling 84-81. Josh Mballa led the team with 22 points and fellow junior forward Jeenathan Williams added 20 while junior guard Ronaldo Segu recorded 19.

Segu has reached double digits in points in eight of his 10 games, including each of the last five. He has made 46.5 percent of his shots from 3-point range after going 2-for-5 in the setback against Kent State. Segu also is Buffalo's best free-throw shooter as he has converted 82.6 percent of his attempts (19-for-23).

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Even though they've struggled in Buffalo, the Eagles gained some confidence last season as they ended their five-game overall skid in the all-time series with a 66-62 home triumph. Senior forward Ty Groce led Eastern Michigan with 14 points while senior guard Darion Spottsville was one of two Eagles with 11. Spottsville has not been a factor for Eastern Michigan this season, but the same can't be said for Groce, who has scored in double figures in eight of his nine contests.

Groce, who scored 10 points in the Eagles' 75-64 loss at Central Michigan on Saturday, is second on the team in scoring (13.6 points) and rebounds (six) while leading the club in blocks (1.3). Yeikson Montero registered his second double-double of the season last time out with 19 points and 14 boards. The senior guard tops Eastern Michigan in scoring (13.7 points), rebounds (6.2) and steals (2.4).

How to make Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan picks

The model is leaning under on the total, projecting both teams to combine for 148 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.