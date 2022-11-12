Who's Playing

James Madison @ Buffalo

Current Records: James Madison 2-0; Buffalo 1-0

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Buffalo Bulls at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

James Madison was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the Hampton Pirates at home to the tune of 106-58.

Meanwhile, Buffalo escaped with a win on Monday against the Colgate Raiders by the margin of a single free throw, 88-87.

The Dukes are now a perfect 2-0 while the Bulls sit at 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: James Madison ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.30% on the season. Less enviably, Buffalo has allowed their opponents to shoot 53.60% from the floor on average, which is the 17th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.