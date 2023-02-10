Who's Playing

Kent State @ Buffalo

Current Records: Kent State 19-5; Buffalo 12-12

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid-American clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Alumni Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bulls didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 102-97 win.

Meanwhile, Kent State was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by an 87-64 margin over the Bowling Green Falcons.

Buffalo is now 12-12 while Kent State sits at 19-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Buffalo is stumbling into the contest with the 351st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.8 on average. Kent State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 17th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won ten out of their last 17 games against Kent State.