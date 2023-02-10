Who's Playing
Kent State @ Buffalo
Current Records: Kent State 19-5; Buffalo 12-12
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid-American clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Alumni Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Bulls didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 102-97 win.
Meanwhile, Kent State was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by an 87-64 margin over the Bowling Green Falcons.
Buffalo is now 12-12 while Kent State sits at 19-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Buffalo is stumbling into the contest with the 351st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.8 on average. Kent State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 17th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Buffalo have won ten out of their last 17 games against Kent State.
- Jan 27, 2023 - Kent State 74 vs. Buffalo 68
- Mar 04, 2022 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 65
- Jan 21, 2022 - Buffalo 64 vs. Kent State 51
- Mar 05, 2021 - Buffalo 81 vs. Kent State 67
- Jan 19, 2021 - Kent State 84 vs. Buffalo 81
- Feb 21, 2020 - Buffalo 104 vs. Kent State 98
- Jan 24, 2020 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 66
- Feb 22, 2019 - Buffalo 80 vs. Kent State 57
- Jan 25, 2019 - Buffalo 88 vs. Kent State 79
- Mar 09, 2018 - Buffalo 78 vs. Kent State 61
- Feb 13, 2018 - Buffalo 84 vs. Kent State 72
- Jan 30, 2018 - Kent State 82 vs. Buffalo 79
- Mar 09, 2017 - Kent State 68 vs. Buffalo 65
- Feb 21, 2017 - Kent State 77 vs. Buffalo 69
- Jan 17, 2017 - Buffalo 82 vs. Kent State 69
- Feb 23, 2016 - Buffalo 87 vs. Kent State 70
- Jan 08, 2016 - Buffalo 76 vs. Kent State 67